DFA closely working with UAE authorities on case of slain OFW, vows justice will be served

The Department of Foreign Affairs has expressed its regrets and sympathies to the family of slain overseas Filipino worker Mary Anne Daynolo in Abu Dhabi.

The DFA said that Daynolo’s body was recently recovered after the OFW was reported missing since March 2020.

“The DFA confirms that the dead body of Ms. Mary Anne Daynolo, the Filipino national who was missing since March 2020 in Abu Dhabi has been found. Her remains arrived in Manila on January 30, 2021,” the DFA said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: ‘Nasira na yung bungo niya’: Bello bares details on slain missing OFW in Abu Dhabi

The department said that UAE authorities conducted a full-blown investigation and arrested the suspect for the crime.

“The suspect who was currently under police custody was Ms. Daynolo’s colleague at the hotel they are working in,” the DFA said.

The DFA said it is now closely coordinating with the family and Abu Dhabi authorities on the ongoing criminal investigation.

READ ON: PH Embassy in Abu Dhabi vows justice for slain Filipina receptionist

“Secretary Teodoro Locsin Junior assures the relatives of Ms.Daynolo of the Department’s strong support to ensure full justice is served on the death of Ms. Daynolo,” the statement added.

The DFA expressed its condolences to the family of the Filipina OFW.