Counterfeit gang arrested in Bulgaria after using photo of Sylvester Stallone for fake passport

Staff Report 2 hours ago

Prosecutors charged a gang of four Bulgarians that promoted the quality of its illegal documents and banknote by showing a fake Bulgarian passport bearing the picture of US actor Sylvester Stallone.

These Bulgarians were suspected members of an organized crime ring with making and distributing the fake Bulgarian documents and counterfeit US dollar and euro bills in the Balkan country.

In a statement, prosecutors said that the picture of the famous US actor was used as a sample to demonstrate to clients the “high quality of their counterfeit production.

Their arrest was a result of a joint operation with Interpol and the US Secret Service who conducted searches at 30 locations across Bulgaria.

They were arrested after authorities found the printing presses and equipment for the production of counterfeit banknotes and documents.

A search in a flat in the southern city of Plovdiv yielded large amounts of high-quality fake euro and dollar bills as well as fake Bulgarian ID cards and driving licenses. (ES)

