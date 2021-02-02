Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#ChooseToVaccinate : UAE administers 123,740 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 2

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 41 mins ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 123,740 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to February 2, Tuesday, stands at 3,564,517 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 36.04 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: Immunologist: Inactivated vaccines have better effectiveness against fighting new COVID-19 variants

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Over 2,300 employees lose jobs as PAL implements 30% workforce reduction

Over 2,300 employees lose jobs as PAL implements 30% workforce reduction

4 mins ago
Photo of Dubai launches consolidated platform to help startups begin business in emirate

Dubai launches consolidated platform to help startups begin business in emirate

25 mins ago
Photo of NBI conducts autopsy on Daynolo’s remains as requested by her parents

NBI conducts autopsy on Daynolo’s remains as requested by her parents

56 mins ago
Photo of UAE urges public to stop spreading photoshopped image of COVID-19 screening center

UAE urges public to stop spreading photoshopped image of COVID-19 screening center

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close