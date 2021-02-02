Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Chinese police arrested 80 people over counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines

More than 80 people were arrested in China after they were involved in making counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines.

State media Xinhua News Agency reported that the Chinese police swooped on several locations across Beijing and multiple cities in the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Shandong.

They seized more than 3,000 fake COVID-19 vaccines on the spot.

These people were part of a gang who had been putting saline into vials and selling them as COVID-19 vaccines. It was reported that they had been running since last September.

No details were provided as to how many vaccines were sold, but police have traced where the vaccines ended up.

China ramps up its vaccine campaign as it aims to vaccinate 50 million people before the start of the Lunar New Year in mid-February.

However, authorities have repeatedly assured the public of the jab’s safety and efficacy.

State-owned firm Sinopharm’s vaccine was approved by Chinese regulators for general use in December. (ES)

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

