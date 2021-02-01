PH Embassy in Abu Dhabi vows justice for slain Filipina receptionist

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi has vowed to seek justice for the death of Mary Anne Daynolo, an OFW who was allegedly murdered by her colleague.

Daynolo’s remains was found by the UAE police authorities last January 19 and arrived back home in the Philippines last January 30.

Reports from the Abu Dhabi Police reveal that the suspect has confessed to the crime and is currently under police custody. Prior to the incident, Daynolo’s family has voiced their concerns through a Facebook page as their relative had been missing since March 2020 and the Philippine Embassy has been coordinating with UAE authorities since Daynolo was reported missing.

“Amb. Quintana assured the relatives that the Embassy will spare no effort in seeking justice for the death of Ms. Daynolo. The Embassy lawyer is now closely assisting the family in taking all necessary legal action to make sure justice is served,” as per a statement from the Philippine Embassy.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi is currently working closelywith Daynolo’s family and authorities in Abu Dhabi as the criminal investigation continues to find out further details on the death of the OFW.

Here’s the complete statement from the Philippine Embassy:

“The Embassy of the Philippines expressed deep sadness and extended condolences to the family of Ms. Mary Anne Daynolo, whose dead body has been found by UAE police authorities last 19 January 2021. Her remains arrived in Manila on 30 January 2021.



“According to Abu Dhabi police authorities, a suspect, who is Ms. Daynolo’s work colleague, has confessed to the crime and is now under police custody. The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi is in close coordination with the family and the Abu Dhabi authorities on the ongoing criminal investigation surrounding the death of Ms. Daynolo. The Embassy has been coordinating with UAE authorities since Ms. Daynolo was reported missing in March last year.



“Ambassador Hjayceelyn M. Quintana assured the relatives that the Embassy will spare no effort in seeking justice for the death of Ms. Daynolo. The Embassy lawyer is now closely assisting the family in taking all necessary legal action to make sure justice is served.”