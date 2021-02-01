Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Missing OFW for 10 months found dead

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello has confirmed the death of Filipina receptionist working in Abu Dhabi, Mary Anne Daynolo, in a press briefing on Monday.

Bello stated that Daynolo had been reportedly missing since March 2020.

“Nitong January lang may nakita sa Abu Dhabi na nasa advanced stage of decomposition,” revealed Bello during the DOLE V-Cafe Facebook Live session.

Bello said that the suspect had two more accomplices who buried the body of the Filipina worker. Two of the suspects are still at large.

It’s still unclear though on why the suspect killed the Filipina receptionist. Bello said that it took a while before Daynolo’s body was found since she was missing during the start of lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic.

The labor chief said that assistance will be given to the family of Daynolo. They also requested for the OFW’s remains to be examined by the National Bureau of Investigation.

“Daynolo’s family requested for DNA test on the remains of Daynolo. The NBI is set to do an autopsy to Daynolo’s body,” he added.

The labor chief added that the UAE government has been very cooperative in the case of Daynolo. (TDT)

