‘Laki-lakihan mo sasakyan mo’: LTO tells motorists with big children ahead of car seat requirement

An official from the Land Transportation Office or LTO tells families with bigger kids should need to get bigger cars to comply with a law requiring car seats for children aged 12 below in 4-wheeled cars.

LTO director Clarence Guinto said the new law which will take effect on Tuesday requires drivers to have a specialized car seat for children 12-year-old and below unless they can be properly secured by a seat belt.

Private vehicle violators may face fines amounting to Php1,000-Php5,000.

“This is for the protection of the children, 12 years old and below, kaya we are seeking the cooperation of the public na makiisa dito sa patakarang ito,” Guinto told ABS-CBN News.

When asked about the situation of families who have bigger children, the LTO official said that they need to find bigger cars.

“Siguro ma’am laki-lakihan mo ang sasakyan mo…We will take note of that,” he said in an interview with Amy Perez at DZMM Teleradyo.

The LTO said that they will not make any apprehension yet starting Tuesday since they are still on the information campaign period.

The agency is also set to issue an order banning dark car tints as part of law enforcement. (TDT)

Watch the clip of the interview here: