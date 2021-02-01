Gang posing as police officers face charges of kidnapping, robbery of AED1.9 million from Dubai store

Seven Indian men are facing trials before the Dubai Criminal Court for charges of kidnapping, robbery, and impersonating Crime Investigation Department (CID) officers.

These men were part of a gang of eight Indians who posed as police officers.

Their victim is also an Indian national who owned a shop in Naif.

They came to the shop claiming to be CID officers and asked for the trade license and the keys to the premises.

The 48-year-old owner said he and his employee were then escorted into a car parked outside where they were driven to Dubai’s International City and ordered to get out of the car.

Sensing that there was something wrong, he called his business partner to ask him to check on the shop where the latter found the store had been ransacked and AED1.9 million was taken from a safe inside.

Police were then alerted of what happened and they managed to track down the seven suspects from the number plate of the car they used.

A policeman found AED70,000 of the stolen cash in Sharjah where one of the men hid it and the other AED27,000 was found on one of the defendants when he was arrested.

One of them still remains at large.

They all denied the charges pressed against them and their care was adjourned until February 22. (ES)