Filipinos tops globally in time spent on social media

Filipinos have topped the list around the world who have spent the most hours on social media.

This year, they also spent longer hours compared to their previous record.

In a data released by We Are Social and Hootsuite, they revealed that Filipinos now spend an average of 4 hours and 15 minutes each day on social media. They noted a 22-minute jump from last year’s Digital 2020 average of 3 hours and 53 minutes.

Both companies cited in their Digital 2021 study that the record surpassed the global average for social media usage that only has 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Filipinos have held the top spot in this study for three years since 2019.

Although lagging behind in terms of internet speed, but the report noted that increases in terms of daily time spent using the Internet with an average of 10 hours and 56 minutes. This is again an increase in its data last year which logged 9 hours and 45 minutes.

The global average for internet usage was 6 hours and 54 minutes.

There was also a noted uptick in e-commerce adoption from 76 percent in the previous year to 80.2 percent this year.

This is the second consecutive year that the country’s figure was above the global average which is at 76.8 percent.

Last month, Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index ranked the Philippines 110th out of 139 countries in terms of mobile data speed.

As of November 2020, mobile data speed was recorded at 18.49 megabits per second (Mbps) compared to the November 2019 record of 17.15 Mbps. (ES)