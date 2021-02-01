Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Famous Saudi YouTuber sentenced to imprisonment, deportation for growing cannabis in Dubai

Several months after facing the trials before the court, a social media celebrity will face imprisonment to be followed by deportation proceedings over charges of growing cannabis inside his apartment.

The Dubai Criminal Court on Sunday issued this ruling wherein it imposed imprisonment of six months. He will also be deported back to his homeland after serving the sentence.

Earlier, his case was heard before the Dubai Court of First Instance after he was caught during a police raid on February 29.

Dubai Police received a tip of illegal drug transactions there in his flat in the Business Bay area of Dubai.

A policeman described the defendant as a YouTuber who has millions of subscribers on his channel and huge number of followers on Instagram.

The 18-year-old Arab man was found to be growing three cannabis plants weighing 405 grams in his flat. There was also over 94 grams of hashish seized from his place.

The accused admitted to this crime and also admitted giving drugs to an Arab girl, who is a minor.

She was also arrested with him during the day of the raid and was referred to the Juveniles Court. Two other Arab men were also referred to the Court of Misdemeanours. (ES)

