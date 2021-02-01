Chinese tourist accused of raping a masseuse inside Dubai villa

A Chinese visitor has been accused of raping a masseuse inside a villa in Dubai and is now facing trials in a criminal court, Gulf Today reported.

His allged victim is a 22-year-old woman, who claimed she was raped inside the villa in Al Barsha area last September 22.

According to her testimony, the 34-year-old Chinese man asked her to help him clean his room and give him a massage.

At that time, he and other tenants were having a party and drinking alcohol.

It was when the man allegedly attacked her after he locked the door of his bedroom.

The woman tried to scream for help but no one came since there was loud music and noises from the party.

She was threatened by the man that he would beat her up and then called on his friends to come and intimidate her.

She added the she couldn’t seek help from the police as the man allegedly broke her mobile phone. It was then the rape incident happened.

The woman was able to escape after the assault and called the police.

When the police arrived at the villa, they found the Chinese man drunk. He was taken into custody and his medical tests showed he was suffering from Hepatitis B and Syphilis.

All of the charges pressed against the man were denied in court.

An Emirati lawyer Awati Mohammed Khouri from Al Rowaad Advocates represented him and said what happened was a “consensual sex”.

The lawyer insisted that her client was being framed by the woman whose aim was to blackmail him.

The trial for this case will resume on February 10. (ES)