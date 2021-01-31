UAE outlines four major benefits of getting vaccines

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) stated that getting vaccinated not only helps families get protection against viral diseases, it also helps prevent any complications brought about by such illnesses to society.

A tweet from MoHaP outlined four benefits of vaccinations which include the vaccine’s contribution to the development of a country’s health system that improves the quality of life of everyone living within the country.

Here are the four benefits:

– Vaccines help protect children and adults against some infectious diseases and their complications. Thus, lead to a healthy community, free of these diseases and epidemics;

– Vaccines work effectively to protect individuals & societies;

– Vaccines are the most successful medical interventions; and

– Vaccines contribute to the development of the health system & the quality of individuals’ lives.

As of posting time, the UAE ranks among the world’s top 10 countries on provision of the COVID-19 vaccine for its residents, with 3.1 million doses given to date and a rate of 28.97 doses provided per 100 people.

Statistics from Bloomberg show that the UAE has a daily average rate of providing around 98,196 doses per day.