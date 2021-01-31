Six men sentenced to jail, pay AED3.6 million fine in Dubai

The Dubai Court of First Instance has sentenced a gang of six people to one year in jail and to be followed by a deportation for robbing around AED3.6 million from an Iraqi merchant.

In addition, they were also asked to pay up AED3.6 million in fine.

Earlier, the Dubai Public Prosecution originally charged eight members of the gang with robbery and abetting a crime. Five of them were Nigerian, one a Lebanese, a Sudanese and a Cameroonian.

However, the Lebanese and the Sudanese defendants were acquitted of robbery charges.

Their victim is a 38-year-old Iraqi merchant who was contacted by a member of the gang and lured into parting with his money, promising him a better deal than the prevailing market rate having his cash exchanged into United States dollars.

He withdrew the AED3.6 million from a bank account and went to the Al Nahda area of Dubai last March, He was accompanied by a countryman and a Lebanese friend. This friend turned out to be a member of the gang.

While inside the car, the African man came to check the cash he got from the bank. He then asked to send someone to get the dollars from a nearby office.

When his company left him inside the car, the African man pulled the bag out of the car and tried to escape. But the other members of the gang came and helped.

The Iraqi man was punched in the face and there they managed to get the bag with the money and escaped.

His Lebanese friend, who was a member of the gang, was later arrested by Dubai Police and admitted to planning the robbery with the others.

They have 15 days to appeal their case. (ES)