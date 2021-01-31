Sara Duterte to run for president in 2034

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has responded to calls urging her to run for presidency after she said that she may run in the year 2034 and not in the upcoming 2022 elections.

“I understand where they are coming from, I too am anxious where we are going as a nation. I am always grateful that I have their trust and confidence. I am pleading to them to please allow me to run for President in 2034, if at that time there is something I can do to help the country. Thank you,” Duterte told reporters in a text message.

Last week, Duterte warned about groups or people soliciting money for her supposed 2020 presidential run.

“Nakarating po sa aking ang balita na may ilang indibidwal na humihingi ng pera mula sa ibang tao at ibat ibang mga grupo kabilang na diyan ang ibang mga negosyante para raw gamitin na campaign fund sa aking pagtakbo bilang presidente,” Sara said.

The presidential daughter strongly denied that she gave the go signal to do such moves.

“Wala po itong pahintulot mula sa akin, huwag po kayong maniwala huwag po kayong magpaloko ito po ay scam,” Sara said.

The Davao city mayor said that the money that will be raised from these efforts can be used in another individual or group’s interest.

“Magagamit lang ang perang malilikom sa fundraising na ito sa pansariling interes ng mga taong nasa likod nito. Inuulit ko, wag po kayong magbigay ng pera. ‘Wag kayong magpaloko,” Sara said.

Sara previously wanted her name to be removed from presidential surveys after she topped the list of those who may win the 2022 presidential race.

“The Presidential Elections of 2022 are farthest from the minds of many Filipinos as we focus firmly on how to survive the economic and humanitarian crisis still in front of us,” Duterte said in a text message to reporters.

Duterte garnered 26% of the preference rate in the December Pulse Asia survey.

Senator Grace Poe and losing Vice Presidential candidate Bongbong Marco are tied for second place with 14% of the respondents.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is also among the top choices as next president if elections will be held on November 23.

Duterte captured the majority of respondents from Visayas and Mindanao with 29% and 58% respectively. (TDT)