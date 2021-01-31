Panelo questions Dacera family: What justice are you looking for? 

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo has strong words on the family of flight attendant Christine Dacera.

Panelo said that the family should stop insisting that there was foul play in the case of the 23-year-old flight attendant when the Philippine National Police themselves admitted that she died due to natural causes.

Panelo asked the lawyer and spokesperson of the Dacera family, Brick Reyes about the justice that they are seeking. He also advised Reyes to do his job properly.

“Ikaw Reyes naman, meron kang sinumpaan. Hindi lang tayo mga abogado mang-uusig. Ang pinaka tungkulin natin ay magbigyan tayo ng katarungan. Ano ba’ng katarungang hinahanap mo,”

Panelo said.

“Bakit niyo ipagpipilitan na may krimen kung wala naman? Ano’ng katarungan,” he added.

Panelo told the Dacera family that they should now come to terms with what happened to Christine and start the process of healing.

“Ang ganda-ganda nga na namatay out of natural causes instead of may crime na ginawa. eh. Bakit niyo pa rin ipagpipilitan pa rin yung may crime,” Panelo said.

Panelo claimed that he personally knows details about the case but refused to reveal them.

“May mga alam akong personal na bagay diyan kaya lang hindi ko na ho sasabihin. Ang pakiusap ko lang, ‘wag niyo na akong pilitin magsalita,” the lawyer added.

Panelo tells the Dacera family to take a step back and look if this still worth pursuing.

“Kung nagkamali tayo sa akusasyon, umatras na tayo. Masyado nang maraming nasaktan dito on both sides,” Panelo said.

The 23-year-old flight attendant was found dead on New Year’s Day after a night of partying. (TDT)