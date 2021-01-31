Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Nadine Lustre says she doesn’t want to have a baby, prefers adoption for now

Multi-awarded actress Nadine Lustre shared some personal insights on her thoughts of having her own child soon.

In a vlog by celebrity doctor Aivee Teo, Nadine opened up that she does not prefer to have her own child for now and would rather resort to adoption.

Nadine explained why she changed her perspectives in life. She used to say that she wanted to have at least two kids.

“Before, every time people would ask me that, I would say 2. But now, I’d say wala. I don’t want to have kids right now. That’s where my head is at,” she said.

The actress said that if she will take care of a child, she would rather adopt one.

“I do believe that there are a lot of kids who don’t have parents and who need to be taken care of. So I feel like if I do want to have a kid, I might just adopt,” she said.

The actress however clarified that she is not closing her doors to motherhood and if indeed she will become pregnant then she would accept it as a gift.

“If I get pregnant, I’ll go with it. But right now, that’s where my head’s at – I would rather adopt,” Nadine said.

