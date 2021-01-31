Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Mall in UAE to pay family AED735,000 after 5-year-old child falls off escalator 

Staff Report

The Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance has ordered the owners of a shopping mall in Al Ain to pay AED735,000 in damages to the family of a five-year-old child who suffered injuries after falling off from the mall’s escalator.

The court found the mall negligent and failed to implement the necessary safety and security measures for the visitors of the mall.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, the incident took place when the family visited the mall and took the mall’s second floor with other visitors. The child accidentally fell off the moving escalator and landed on the ground.

Court records showed that the boy sustained several injuries and was rushed to the hospital. A medical report showed that the boy’s body has been severely injured and still undergoing physical therapy.

Investigators found that apart from the mall’s negligence to prevent these instances from happening, the security guard on duty was also negligent/

The child’s father has filed a lawsuit amounting to AED13 million in compensation for the physical, moral and material damages they suffered as a result of the incident.

The child suffered from skull damage of about to 30 percent, a permanent face deformity, and affected his speech. The child’s arms were also disabled because of the accident. (TDT)

