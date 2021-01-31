Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Emirates extends suspension of flights to South Africa 

Dubai-based carrier Emirates airline has extended the suspension of its flights to South Africa.

According to a statement posted on its website, it said that this will last until February 12, 2021.

This is in line with the recent government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa into the UAE.

It said that customers who have tickets with final destinations in South Africa will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.

However, it advised them to contact their travel agent or Emirates contact center for rebooking options. (ES)

