DOH: No new UK COVID-19 variant detected in 4th batch of samples

The Department of Health has confirmed that there is no new case of the UK COVID-19 variant detected in the latest sequencing conducted by the Philippine Genome Center on 48 patient samples.

“The DOH reports that the Philippine Genome Center (PGC) was able to sequence only 48 samples for the fourth batch of sequencing, and none of which was positive for the B.1.1.7 variant,” the DOH said in a statement.

The DOH said that of the 48 samples, 23 came from the National Capital Region, 19 from CALABARZON, four from the Cordillera Region, and two were returning overseas Filipinos.

Seven of the 48 samples have already recovered while the others are still active cases.

The PGC is set to do another sequencing of 48 new samples next week to determine if there will be new cases of COVID-19 variants.

“While no new cases have been detected, the DOH reiterates that the minimum public health standards remain the best precautionary measure against COVID-19 infection regardless of the variant,” the DOH said.

The government is set to implement new testing and quarantine protocols for all arriving passengers starting February 1.

“Arriving passengers, regardless of their origin, will be required to undergo facility-based quarantine upon arrival,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement last week.

Passengers who will be exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms will be immediately tested at the airport, the Department of Health added.

All passengers will be tested again on the fifth day of their quarantine. They will be tested earlier if they will also exhibit COVID-related symptoms.

“Those who tested negative will be endorsed to their respective local government units, which will strictly monitor the remainder of their 14-day quarantine,” the statement also said. (TDT)