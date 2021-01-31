Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Another new ‘single dose’ COVID-19 vaccine proven 66% effective against coronavirus

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 19 mins ago

A new single-dose vaccine made by Belgian pharmaceutical firm Janssen has shown to be 66% effective against the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

However, the vaccine’s efficacy rate differs from other countries.

In the US, it recorded a 72% efficacy rate while it noted a 57% in South Africa.

RELATED STORY: Immunologist: Inactivated vaccines have better effectiveness against fighting new COVID-19 variants

In addition, another noteworthy finding is that the Janssen vaccine offered complete protection against hospitalization and death after the vaccine underwent international trials, according to its release on its website.

The topline safety and efficacy data are based on 43,783 participants accruing 468 symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

The Johnson & Johnson-owned company that developed the vaccine is looking at whether multiple doses would give stronger or longer-lasting protection. It aims to make one billion doses this year.

READ ON: UAE’s administered COVID-19 vaccine doses cross 3-million mark

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the vaccine approved by Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said this new vaccine could “significantly bolster” the country’s vaccine program.

The UK has ordered 30 million doses, the US 100 million doses and Canada 38 million doses.

This is the fifth company supported by the U.S. government to develop an effective Covid vaccine in less than a year, and the only one that doesn’t need two doses. (ES)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of WATCH: Mimiyuuuh surprises family with brand new car in new vlog

WATCH: Mimiyuuuh surprises family with brand new car in new vlog

1 min ago
Photo of DOH: No new UK COVID-19 variant detected in 4th batch of samples

DOH: No new UK COVID-19 variant detected in 4th batch of samples

13 mins ago
Photo of Agriculture Department confirms first case of African Swine Flu in another town in Leyte

Agriculture Department confirms first case of African Swine Flu in another town in Leyte

28 mins ago
Photo of Dubai to begin inoculating senior citizens with Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from Jan. 31

Dubai to begin inoculating senior citizens with Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from Jan. 31

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close