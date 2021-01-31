Another new ‘single dose’ COVID-19 vaccine proven 66% effective against coronavirus

A new single-dose vaccine made by Belgian pharmaceutical firm Janssen has shown to be 66% effective against the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

However, the vaccine’s efficacy rate differs from other countries.

In the US, it recorded a 72% efficacy rate while it noted a 57% in South Africa.

RELATED STORY: Immunologist: Inactivated vaccines have better effectiveness against fighting new COVID-19 variants

In addition, another noteworthy finding is that the Janssen vaccine offered complete protection against hospitalization and death after the vaccine underwent international trials, according to its release on its website.

The topline safety and efficacy data are based on 43,783 participants accruing 468 symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

The Johnson & Johnson-owned company that developed the vaccine is looking at whether multiple doses would give stronger or longer-lasting protection. It aims to make one billion doses this year.

READ ON: UAE’s administered COVID-19 vaccine doses cross 3-million mark

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the vaccine approved by Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said this new vaccine could “significantly bolster” the country’s vaccine program.

The UK has ordered 30 million doses, the US 100 million doses and Canada 38 million doses.

This is the fifth company supported by the U.S. government to develop an effective Covid vaccine in less than a year, and the only one that doesn’t need two doses. (ES)