Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE to support the global momentum to drive a good quality of life

(WAM) — His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that the UAE will spare no effort in supporting the global momentum to drive a good quality of life for all.

“At Noor Dubai Foundation, we’ve treated 18 million people with trachoma – one of the main Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) causing blindness, rolled out 87 million doses of medicine, conducted over 350,000 eye surgeries, and trained 50,000 health workers,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted today on the occasion of the World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day.