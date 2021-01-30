Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to working with its partners to end neglected tropical diseases

(WAM) — His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has affirmed that effective disease responses are essential for human development, particularly in unprivileged communities.

“On #WorldNTDDay, we shine a light on the need for urgent action to protect people and communities from neglected tropical diseases. Effective disease responses are essential for human development, and the UAE remains committed to working with its partners to #EndTheNeglect,” H.H. Mohamed tweeted today on the occasion of the World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day.