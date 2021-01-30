Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to working with its partners to end neglected tropical diseases

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

(WAM) — His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has affirmed that effective disease responses are essential for human development, particularly in unprivileged communities.

“On #WorldNTDDay, we shine a light on the need for urgent action to protect people and communities from neglected tropical diseases. Effective disease responses are essential for human development, and the UAE remains committed to working with its partners to #EndTheNeglect,” H.H. Mohamed tweeted today on the occasion of the World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Filipinos can now apply again for USA’s non-immigrant working visa program

Filipinos can now apply again for USA’s non-immigrant working visa program

2 hours ago
Photo of Select foreigners to be allowed entry to PH starting Feb. 1

Select foreigners to be allowed entry to PH starting Feb. 1

2 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE breaches over 300,000 confirmed cases

COVID-19: UAE breaches over 300,000 confirmed cases

2 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19 update: Validity of laser tests now limited to 24 hours only for residents headed to Abu Dhabi from Feb 1

COVID-19 update: Validity of laser tests now limited to 24 hours only for residents headed to Abu Dhabi from Feb 1

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close