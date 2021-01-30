Man arrested in Benguet for raping daughter 4 times

A man was arrested in Tuba, Benguet after he was accused of raping his own daughter for four times last year.

In a report on the Manila Bulletin, Benguet Provincial Police Office Director Col. Elmer Ragay identified the suspect as Legaspi Quinto Benayan, a 52 year-old farmer.

Benayan ranked number 2 as most wanted person in Benguet province for tue year 2021.

Ragay said that the man is facing four counts of rape with no bail recommended.

The police said that the daughter of Benayan reported the incident last December 20,2020. She said that her father raped her last November when she was still sleeping.

The second and third incident happened four days after the first incident. Another one took place last November 30.

Investigators said that the suspect was drunk when he committed the crime. He also threatened his daughter that he will kill her if she will report the incident or go against his will. (TDT)