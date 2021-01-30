Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Gulf nations set new measures to stop spread of COVID-19

Staff Report 5 hours ago

Due to increasing cases of COVID-19, several Gulf nations have moved to impose further measures.

After Dubai introduced a series of updated COVID guidelines last week, several GCC countries also moved to impose further restrictions meant to prevent the highly transmissible variant of COVID-19, as per reports from Khaleej Times

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced that it was pushing back the end of a travel ban for its citizens and the reopening of its ports by more than a month.

Saudi state news agency SPA reported that the country would now look to lift travel suspension and open all ports on May 17. The restrictions were originally slated to be lifted on March 31.

Meanwhile in Oman, a series of revised measures in its battle against the Covid-19 pandemic was announced.

All group events are now prohibited. The ban on gatherings includes international conferences, sports events and exhibitions.

The return of students to universities has also been postponed while all citizens and residents have been advised against foreign travel.

In Bahrain, dine-in services in restaurants and cafes were suspended. The Gulf kingdom also said it was shifting public and private schools to remote learning for three weeks.

In Kuwait, the government announced that it would delay the resumption of commercial flights to Kuwait International Airport until further notice.

The Civil Aviation Authority was also ordered to decrease the number of commercial flights via the airport indefinitely. (CC)

