Filipinos can now apply again for USA’s non-immigrant working visa program

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has added back the Philippines to the list of countries eligible to take part in the temporary non-immigrant working visa program.

The development, which came as the administration of US President Joe Biden officially took office last week, means Filipinos can now apply again for H-2B visas.

“For 2021, the acting secretary of homeland security and secretary of state have agreed to… add the Philippines to the list of countries eligible to participate in the H-2B program,” a statement on the US Citizenship and Immigration Services’ website said per a report by GMA News Online.

Effective January 19, 2021, US employers can now bring foreign nationals to America to fill temporary non-agricultural jobs.

However, the Philippines was still not eligible to participate in the H-2A program, which is meant for temporary agricultural work.

The lifting of the ban is very timely as the DHS has mentioned military projects in Guam will be needing manpower, Lou Tancinco, an immigration lawyer in the US, said in the report.

Filipino workers who are interested to apply for the H-2B visa may contact valid job contractors or agencies for US jobs that will qualify them for the visa program, added Tancinco.

“So maybe they can inquire about valid US employers who are offering jobs in that area. Just make sure that the prospective US employer has a valid approved visa petition by the USCIS before applying,” she said in an episode of Balitang Pinoy Abroad.

Citing “severe” overstaying and human trafficking concerns, the Homeland Security banned the entry of additional Filipino workers with H-2A and H-2B visas last January 2019. (CC)