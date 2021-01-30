Data to remain private, safe for PH nat’l ID system

The Philippine Statistics Authority assures that data collected with the implementation of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) will remain private and safe.

National Statistician Dennis Mapa, in a statement posted on PhilSys’ official Facebook page, assured that they have incorporated privacy into its technologies by default and from the start.

He emphasized that the PSA has adopted a complex private-protective system for data protection which will not be used without their consent.

The total budget for the implementation of PhilSys registry includes the protection of the data collected by the registration officers and its cybersecurity.

Mapa explained that the privacy-by-design features ensure that ID holders have full control over the access and use of their personal data.

What is the process?

Data collection takes place during the Step 1 process.

Deputy National Statistician and PSA Assistant Secretary Rosalinda Bautista said that the information during this stage will automatically be encrypted.

“[The] person who can provide data stored in the PhilSys registry, remains to the owner of the data,” Bautista also assured.

Not even employees of the agency can see the data.

In August 2018, President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, that aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

This ID can be used as a valid proof of identity that would simplify public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts. (ES)