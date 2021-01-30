Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Court orders man to pay AED30,000 for beating his wife in UAE 

An Abu Dhabi Court has ordered a man to pay AED30,000 fine for physically assaulting his wife and insulting her at home.

In a Khaleej Times report, the woman reported the case of domestic violence to the police after her husband beat her black and blue.

Court records showed that the woman said that her husband would insult her and undermined her honor.

“The insults hurt my feelings and had damaged my reputation among family and friends,” the complainant said in a report by Khaleej Times.

The Court of First Instance found the man guilty of assault and insulting his wife. The woman filed another case to the court, demanding her husband to pay her AED400,000 for physical, moral and material damages.

The man denied the charges and asked the court to dismiss the case, calling it baseless.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Court of First Instance initially ordered the husband to pay AED20,000. The complainant later on challenged the ruling to increase the compensation to AED30,000 in addition to legal charges. (TDT)

