Anti-Crime and Corruption Chairman Dante Jimenez dies due to aneurysm

Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Dante Jimenez has passed away on Friday at the age of 68 due to aortic aneurysm his family confirms in a statement.

“With deep sorrow, the Family announces the passing away of Dante La. Jimenez, PACC Chairman due to Aortic Aneurysm at 9:43 pm, Friday, January 29, 2021,” the family said.

Jimenez also held the position as chairperson of President Rodrigo Duterte’s Inter-Agency Council on Anti-Illegal Drugs or ICAD.

He was also the founding chairman of the Volunteer’s Against Crime and Corruption or VACC.

Jimenez was known an anti-crime crusader and had been involved in high profile crimes and cases.

The VAACC chairman will be remembered for his role in the Vizconde massacre.

