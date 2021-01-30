6500 shops in Dubai penalized for violating COVID-19 protocols

As part of the aggressive campaign to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Dubai health authorities penalized thousands of business establishments in Dubai for violating health protocols.

Dubai Municipality reported that some 6,500 business establishments were penalized since March 2020 for not complying with COVID-19 measures.

Dubai Municipality added it has conducted half a million inspections since March last year to ensure public health and safety.

In a report by Gulf News, Dr. Naseem Muhammad Rafee, Director of Dubai Municipality’s Health and Safety Department, said more than 420 inspectors and over 73,000 health supervisors have been trained in restaurants and cafes to ensure the implementation of the precautionary and preventive measures set to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Community health and safety is our priority,” Rafee was quoted in the report.

Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED) has also been inspecting open markets and commercial establishments in Dubai.

The DED has reminded traders to strictly follow the precautionary measures and also urged the public to report any violation or harmful practices.

Complaints can be lodged through the Dubai Consumer app, which is available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, or by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumerrights.ae website. (CC)