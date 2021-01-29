Latest News

Up to 50 percent of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic – UAE Ministry of Health

Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, revealed that between 40 to 50 percent of people infected with COVID-19 do not feel any symptoms.

This behavior, Al Hosani said, has become the basis of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) to let the elderly members of the community as well as those with pre-existing condition to be inoculated first against COVID-19.

“Based on this, we increased focusing on old people. The earlier the detection of virus among old people and people with pre-existing conditions, the more chance the virus can be contained.”

During a virtual panel on Monday, Al Hosani also said that people may need to get COVID-19 vaccine every year as the virus continues to evolve naturally.

She said that the COVID-19 shot may be given annually just like the flu vaccine.

At present the UAE has approved three vaccines against the coronavirus disease—Pfizer BioNtech, Sinopharm, and Sputnik V.

Earlier this month, MoHaP has lowered to 16 years old the age requirement to get the jab.

