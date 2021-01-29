UAE’s administered COVID-19 vaccine doses cross 3-million mark

The UAE on Friday has crossed the 3 million mark of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in its national vaccination drive.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) announced that 137,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of doses provided to 3,006,601.

The UAE leads the world in terms of vaccine doses administered, with a rate of vaccine distribution of 30.40 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.

At present, the UAE has three approved COVID-19 vaccine including the Pfizer-BioNtech, Sinopharm, and Sputnik V. The latter was the latest vaccine approved by the UAE government for emergency use.