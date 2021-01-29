UAE-US joint military exercise ‘Iron Union 14’ commences

A 10-day joint military exercise between the ground forces of the UAE and the United States has started in the UAE.

The Ministry of Defense of the UAE announced on Twitter: “The activities of the joint exercise “Iron Union 14″ between the UAE ground forces and the US Army, which will last for ten days, have been launched.”

It added that the exercise is aimed at developing and promoting ties between both countries through training, and exchanging of military expertise.

“The exercise aims to exchange experiences, raise competence and combat readiness, and develop the skills of employees of the ground forces,” the Ministry said.

The ‘Iron Union 14’ will see the two sides take part in joint military cooperation to enhance combat and tactical capabilities.