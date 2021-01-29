Latest News

UAE-US joint military exercise ‘Iron Union 14’ commences

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

A 10-day joint military exercise between the ground forces of the UAE and the United States has started in the UAE.

The Ministry of Defense of the UAE announced on Twitter: “The activities of the joint exercise “Iron Union 14″ between the UAE ground forces and the US Army, which will last for ten days, have been launched.”

It added that the exercise is aimed at developing and promoting ties between both countries through training, and exchanging of military expertise.

“The exercise aims to exchange experiences, raise competence and combat readiness, and develop the skills of employees of the ground forces,” the Ministry said.

The ‘Iron Union 14’ will see the two sides take part in joint military cooperation to enhance combat and tactical capabilities.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of UAE ramps up COVID-19 measures, extends visit visa for British tourists affected by travel ban

UAE ramps up COVID-19 measures, extends visit visa for British tourists affected by travel ban

58 mins ago
Photo of Up to 50 percent of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic – UAE Ministry of Health

Up to 50 percent of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic – UAE Ministry of Health

1 hour ago
Photo of JUST IN: UAE announces 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 2,975 recoveries in the last 24 hours

JUST IN: UAE announces 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 2,975 recoveries in the last 24 hours

2 hours ago
Photo of Philippines’ total COVID-19 infections now at 521,413 with 1,849 new cases

Philippines’ total COVID-19 infections now at 521,413 with 1,849 new cases

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close