UAE ramps up COVID-19 measures, extends visit visa for British tourists affected by travel ban

Following the travel restrictions imposed by the UK government for travellers from the UAE, the Gulf country announced visit visa extension for affected British tourists.

The visa extension will be free of charge.

Meanwhile, the UAE has vowed to further intensity efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Hend Al Otaiba, Director of Strategic Communications at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said they are confident of the country’s leading global rankings in terms of a number of indices related to the battle against COVID-19.

“The cornerstone of our fight against the pandemic has been PCR testing, awarding the UAE the highest testing rate per capita globally. In light of new variants in other parts of the world, the UAE has intensified efforts to mitigate these risks. New measures include requiring PCR tests for incoming travellers, imposing restrictions on entertainment venues, further limiting gatherings, and implementing awareness campaigns for the general public in a transparent and open manner,” Al Otaiba said.

He added: “We are confident of our ambitious vaccination program that is ranked second globally in doses administered per capita and have every confidence in our medical infrastructure and frontline workers.”

The UAE goverment also expressed its staunch commitment to maintain its role as an important hub for travel and logistics, according to the highest standards of health and safety.