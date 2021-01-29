Philippines’ total COVID-19 infections now at 521,413 with 1,849 new cases

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday announced 1,849 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total tally to 521,413.

The number of additional fatalities recorded today stood at 48, bringing the total death toll to 10,600.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries stood at 475,765 — with 177 new recoveries.

The list of areas with the most number of additional infections was not provided by the DOH.

Earlier today, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced that Metro Manila will still be under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) for the whole month of February.

The National Capital Region has been under GCQ since June 2020, excluding its return to a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ during the first half of August.

GCQ is the third most stringent quarantine classification in the country.

The DOH said that the region has recorded 220,000 COVID-19 cases or around 42% of the country’s total.

Also under GCQ are Davao City, Batangas and Cordillera Administrative Region which includes Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Baguio City, Ifugao, Kalinga, and Mountain Province for Luzon; Tacloban City for the Visayas; Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Iligan City for Mindanao.

“Santiago City, Ormoc City, and all other areas are placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ),” Roqu said.

The quarantine classifications will be effective until February 28.