Latest News

Philippines’ total COVID-19 infections now at 521,413 with 1,849 new cases

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday announced 1,849 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total tally to 521,413.

The number of additional fatalities recorded today stood at 48, bringing the total death toll to 10,600.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries stood at 475,765 — with 177 new recoveries.

The list of areas with the most number of additional infections was not provided by the DOH.

Earlier today, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced that Metro Manila will still be under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) for the whole month of February.

The National Capital Region has been under GCQ since June 2020, excluding its return to a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ during the first half of August.

GCQ is the third most stringent quarantine classification in the country.

The DOH said that the region has recorded 220,000 COVID-19 cases or around 42% of the country’s total.

Also under GCQ are Davao City, Batangas and Cordillera Administrative Region which includes Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Baguio City, Ifugao, Kalinga, and Mountain Province for Luzon; Tacloban City for the Visayas; Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Iligan City for Mindanao.

“Santiago City, Ormoc City, and all other areas are placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ),” Roqu said.

The quarantine classifications will be effective until February 28.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of UAE ramps up COVID-19 measures, extends visit visa for British tourists affected by travel ban

UAE ramps up COVID-19 measures, extends visit visa for British tourists affected by travel ban

56 mins ago
Photo of UAE-US joint military exercise ‘Iron Union 14’ commences

UAE-US joint military exercise ‘Iron Union 14’ commences

1 hour ago
Photo of Up to 50 percent of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic – UAE Ministry of Health

Up to 50 percent of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic – UAE Ministry of Health

1 hour ago
Photo of JUST IN: UAE announces 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 2,975 recoveries in the last 24 hours

JUST IN: UAE announces 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 2,975 recoveries in the last 24 hours

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close