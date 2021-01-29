Latest News

JUST IN: UAE announces 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 2,975 recoveries in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Friday announced 3,962 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 297,014.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals of various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

‏MoHAP also announced 7 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 826.

An additional 2,975 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 269,999.

The Ministry said it has conducted 180,930 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

‏In a statement on Friday, it stressed the need to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

