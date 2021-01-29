German panel warned people over 65 years old against taking AstraZeneca vaccine

Germany’s vaccine commission said on Thursday that it is not recommending the British made AstraZeneca vaccines to people older than 65 years old.

The panel of scientific experts, called STIKO, said the vaccine should only be given to people aged 18 to 65 years old.

The German experts said that there is currently insufficient data to assess the efficacy of the vaccine for persons aged 65 years and older.

AstraZeneca and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the vaccine, saying it had already been rolled out and given to older people.

Latest clinical trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine also claimed that it is effective for the over 65 years old age group.

In an AFP report, Johnson told reporters that the regulators in the United Kingdom think that the AstraZeneca vaccine is good and efficacious.

AstraZeneca, however, still has no approval for general use in the European Union. Reports said that the EU’s regulator is set to give its authorization on Friday.

There is an ongoing dispute between AstraZeneca and the European Union after the company said that they are prioritizing Britain when it comes to the vaccine supply.