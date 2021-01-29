Creator of Indomie’s iconic “Mi goreng” flavor dies at 59

Nunuk Nuraini, the creator of Indomie’s ‘mi goreng’ flavor, has passed away at the age of 59.

Tributes poured in for Nuraini for her contribution in enhancing the noodle company’s brand and product flavors in the last 30 years.

Indomie became a cult favorite and a noodle giant brand in Indonesia. It has also gained popularity in the South East Asia, Australia, Nigeria and the Middle East like in the UAE.

Even if the brand consistently develops new flavors its ‘mi goreng’ remains the top favorite.

“We just lost Mrs. Nunuk Nuraini, the genius flavor developer of people’s beloved instant noodles ‘Indomie’ today. may her soul rest in love and her legacies will definitely forever live on. you are truly a legend for indonesians,” one Twitter user said paying tribute to Nuraini.

In a BBC report, local media in Indonesia says that Indofood – the company which owns the noodle brand – confirmed that Nuraini passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

It was unclear though the cause of her death.