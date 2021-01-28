Sharjah’s field hospital for COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care ready within the month

A field hospital will soon be inaugurated in the “Special Tasks Camp” in Al Zahia area in Sharjah.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Head of the Local Emergency and Crisis Team, announced this during the Direct Line programme aired on Sharjah Radio & TV, according to a report by Gulf Today.

This field hospital, which will be ready within the month, will receive cases infected with COVID-19 with emergency cases, if the numbers are large, whether inside or outside the emirate, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health (MoH).

They are also working intensively to educate non-Arabic-speaking nationalities on the pandemic.

He stressed that corona infections among citizens do not constitute a large percentage compared to other communities. (ES)