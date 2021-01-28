Public official who endorsed, took ‘magic potion’ to prevent COVID-19 contracts the disease

The health minister of Sri Lanka, who publicly endorsed drinking a “magic potion” to prevent catching COVID-19 has tested positive for the disease.

Pavithra Wanniarachchi earlier claimed he drunk an “effective potion” from a shaman who got the recipe while in the midst of his dream, according to BBC News.

This prompted thousands of his countrymen to head to the village where the ‘potion’ was made, in a bid to buy it from the shaman.

Health experts in Sri Lanka later discovered that the supposed potion contained honey and nutmeg.

Wanniarachchi was the fourth health minister in Sri Lanka to test positive for the virus.

The country has seen 58,430 cases and 283 deaths so far.

The pandemic has thus far seen lots of unproven ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. From endorsing drinking cow urine to ingesting bleach, many quacks are putting the lives of many in great danger.