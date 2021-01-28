Latest News

Philippines’ total COVID-19 infections near 520,000, logs 1,169 new cases

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday announced 1,169 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total tally to 519,575.

It’s also the 6th day that the number of fatalities counted more than 50. Today, 71 additional COVID-related deaths were also reported, bringing the total death toll to 10,552.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries stood at 475,596 — with 60 new recoveries.

Among the areas with the most number of additional infections are Quezon City with 57; Isabela province, 54; and Manila City, Davao City, Rizal province with 42 each.

