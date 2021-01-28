Latest News

Pfizer-BioNTech release report on vaccine efficacy against new COVID-19 variants

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 23 mins ago

Pfizer and BioNTech have claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine they developed can fight against the new variants of the disease that first emerged in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

The two new COVID-19 variants are believed to have led sudden spike of cases in a number of countries, prompting governments including the Philippines to impose new border closures.

On Thursday, the two companies said in a statement that the “small differences” detected in tests of the original and new variants of COVID-19 “are unlikely to lead to a significant reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine”.

“Pfizer and BioNTech believe that the flexibility of BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA vaccine platform is well suited to develop new vaccine variants if required,” the statement reads.

The two companies said they would continue to monitor recent developments in the mutations of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus disease.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of No-show Sinas draws ire of Senators

No-show Sinas draws ire of Senators

2 seconds ago
Photo of Sharjah field hospital for COVID-19 patients needing intense medical attention soon to rise

Sharjah field hospital for COVID-19 patients needing intense medical attention soon to rise

7 mins ago
Photo of Oman imposes stricter COVID-19 measures beginning January 28

Oman imposes stricter COVID-19 measures beginning January 28

14 mins ago
Photo of Philippines’ total COVID-19 infections near 520,000, logs 1,169 new cases

Philippines’ total COVID-19 infections near 520,000, logs 1,169 new cases

46 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close