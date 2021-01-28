Oman imposes stricter COVID-19 measures beginning January 28

Oman announced stricter measures against the new coronavirus (COVID-19) including the prohibition of group events, postponement of the return of students to universities and advised citizens and residents against foreign travels.

State news agency ONA reported this after a decision by the Gulf state’s coronavirus emergency committee was announced yesterday.

Other activities that are banned include international conferences, sports events, and exhibitions.

These new rules will take effect on January 28, 2021.

The decision came after the country announced the extension of their land border closure for a week.

It will end by 6 p.m. on February 1, 2021.

As of January 27, 2021, the latest cases in the country reached 133,574 while the number of recoveries is now at 126,486. (ES)