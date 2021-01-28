Latest News

Heartbroken man who lived on streets of Dubai for months finally returns home

A missing heartbroken man who lived on the streets of Dubai for months has been found by a known social worker in the UAE. He has since been provided assistance by the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

Naresh Kumar was located by social worker Girish Pan with the help of authorities in Dubai. He was reported missing for six months by his relatives.

Kumar supposedly felt he’d lost a part of himself when his girlfriend left him. The man in despair also suffered some medical issues.

A store employee first found Kumar on a pavement, alone and looking frail. When she talked to Kumar, the latter said his girlfriend left him.

Social worker Pan located his whereabouts soon after and connected with the Indian Consulate, who helped Kumar return to Himachal Pradesh, in India.

“The Consulate is happy to assist Mr Naresh Kr, who was reported missing for 6 months and having medical issues, in giving a ticket for him and escort to India. Thanks to Girish Pant for his great effort in locating him and doing all paperwork,” wrote the Indian Consulate in Dubai on Twitter.

His sister posted on Facebook about the disappearance of Kumar last December, seeking the help of Indian officials in Dubai.

