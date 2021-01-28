Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino family turns to rabbit meat as cheaper alternative

Due to rising prices of pork products, some Filipinos are looking into rabbit meat as alternative.

A family in Barangay Sta. Lucia, San Fernando converted their backyard into a rabbit hub.

His customers come from as far as Tarlac, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Bataan, Metro Manila, and Paranaque.

Since there are still lesser producers of rabbit meat, prices range from PHP380 to PHP400.

This is not the first time that rabbit meat as an alternative was brought up.

Last year, several media reports have featured areas like a farm in Bulacan that breeds them so they could sell the rabbit meat.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said they are looking into making rabbit meat as an alternative to pork meat since producing it is much easier and not time-consuming as the growth cycle is lesser.

Dar also said that it is also very high in protein and tastes like chicken meat.

Art Veneracion, president of the Rabbit Meat Producers in the Philippines, said they need the support of the government so their industry could grow.

Prices of pork products have spiked to as much as PHP400 in Luzon as some hog raisers have not yet recovered due to the African Swine Fever. (ES)

