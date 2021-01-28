Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipina appointed as Deputy Commissioner for the US Bureau of Reclamation

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

Photo from Dagupan City PIO Facebook Page

A Filipina has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner for the US Bureau of Reclamation by no less than US President Joe Biden.

Pangasinan native Camille Calimlim-Touton is the third Filipino to join Biden’s roster of staff.

She will be working under the Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency under the US Department of the Interior, which oversees water resource management. It is also the nation’s largest wholesaler of water, and the largest producer of hydroelectric power in the western US.

RELATED STORY: Fil-Am Jason Tengco appointed as White House liaison

Prior to her appointment to the post, Calimlim-Touton worked in the House of Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. She also worked in the White House as counselor to the Assistant Secretary for Water and Science under the administration of then US president Barack Obama before moving to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

She also worked with Rep. Grace Napolitano of the 32nd District of California as one of her trusted advisors on water policy.

Napolitano said her appointment is considered historic since “she becomes the first Filipino-American to serve in this important agency leadership role”.

Calimlim-Touton was born in Quezon City. Her parents are both from Pangasinan where she spent her childhood living in Dagupan and Calasiao.

READ ON: Filipino-American appointed by US President Biden as acting head of USAID

Their family migrated to the US when she was in elementary.

Dagupan City’s Public Information Office hailed her as “Dagupan’s Pride”.

In a post today on its Facebook page, they also revealed that her grandmother Juanita Calimlim is also a public servant having served as the village chief of Barangay Tebeng. (ES)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Sharjah field hospital for COVID-19 patients needing intense medical attention soon to rise

Sharjah field hospital for COVID-19 patients needing intense medical attention soon to rise

2 mins ago
Photo of Oman imposes stricter COVID-19 measures beginning January 28

Oman imposes stricter COVID-19 measures beginning January 28

10 mins ago
Photo of Pfizer-BioNTech release report on vaccine efficacy against new COVID-19 variants

Pfizer-BioNTech release report on vaccine efficacy against new COVID-19 variants

19 mins ago
Photo of Philippines’ total COVID-19 infections near 520,000, logs 1,169 new cases

Philippines’ total COVID-19 infections near 520,000, logs 1,169 new cases

41 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close