Duque wants fast, on-time COVID-19 vaccine roll out before it loses potency

Health Secretary Francisco Duque wants everyone involved in the government’s vaccination program to make sure that it will be fast and precise in storing and distributing vaccines.

The government is expecting to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination program in February.

Duque said in a press briefing that vaccines have a shelf life of up to six months and very sensitive to temperature.

“Why am I saying this and underscoring this? Because we cannot have a take two or take three when we roll this thing out because of the sensitivity of certain vaccines,” Duque said.

“Kaya ako po ay nananawagan sa atin pong implementers na talagang we have to be very conscious about speed and precision,” he added.

Duque warned that the Php85 billion for the vaccine could be wasted if they lose their potency due to delays.

“The more important aspects, I would say, at the operational level—’yung shipment storage pagdating ng mga bakuna, saan ilalagay ito,” Duque said.

“Kailangan pa ng national hub, meron tayong warehouses, pupunta po sa regional hubs and warehouses, at pupunta ‘to all the way to the endpoint, which is the vaccination sites,” the health chief added.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez that some one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in the country starting February.

So far the Philippines has issued Emergency Use Authorization or EUA to Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. (TDT)