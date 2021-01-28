COVID-19 may lead to ‘brain disorder’ – study

A new study showed that those who got infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may suffer brain disorder or mental illness within months after contracting the virus.

In a report by theguardian.com, new analysis revealed that one in eight people who have had COVID-19 are diagnosed with their first psychiatric or neurological illness within six months of testing positive for the virus.

Though still to be peer-reviewed, the analysis also found that those figures rose to one in three when patients with a previous history of psychiatric or neurological illnesses were included.

Nine patients were also diagnosed with other disorders such as depression or stroke despite not having gone to hospital when they had COVID-19, which was surprising, said Dr. Max Taquet of the department of psychiatry at the University of Oxford.

In conducting the analysis, the researchers used electronic health records to evaluate 236,379 hospitalised and non-hospitalised US patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

The patients are those who survived the disease and were compared with a group diagnosed with influenza, and a cohort diagnosed with respiratory tract infections between 20 January and 13 December 2020.

The report said that the analysis, which accounted for known risk factors such as age, sex, race, underlying physical and mental conditions and socio-economic deprivation, found that the incidence of neurological or psychiatric conditions post-Covid within six months was 33.6%. Nearly 13% received their first such diagnosis.

The data bolstered a previous research by Taquet and others that showed nearly one in five people who have had COVID-19 are diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder within three months of testing positive for the virus.

In the latest analysis, the researchers discovered that most diagnoses were more common after COVID-19, than after influenza or other respiratory infections – including stroke, acute bleeding inside the skull or brain, dementia, and psychotic disorders.

Overall, COVID-19 was associated with increased risk of these diagnoses, but the incidence was greater in patients who required hospital treatment, and markedly so in those who developed brain disease. (CC)