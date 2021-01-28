Baguio City receives two freezers for storage of COVID-19 vaccines 

Two units of freezers that can store -70 degrees C vaccines have already arrived in Baguio.

The Baguio City Public Information Office posted the announcement today in its Facebook page.

These freezers were ordered by the local government unit from China through the help of businessmen Wilson Angheng and Kenneth So.

Upon arrival, these were immediately donated by the businessmen to Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

Last month, Magalong announced that it ordered its own freezers from China. He said they are making sure that they are ready to accept any type of vaccine requiring any level of cold storage.

Other local government units have also announced their plans in purchasing their own biomed freezers that can store vaccines that need -70 degrees Celsius temperatures like that of Pfizer.

In the City of Manila, they have acquired 12 refrigeration units and 50 transport coolers for its vaccines.

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, in a report by Inquirer.net, said it is not practical for them to build the cold storage facility since they have a small population.

According to him, it will be mobile in nature.

They currently have storage facilities that can only to go as low as 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, the storage temperature required by AstraZeneca vaccines.

Earlier, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said they are in talks with 80 owners of cold storage facilities for both agricultural and pharmaceutical products. (ES)