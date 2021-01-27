Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE’s “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign brings AED 1B revenue, attracts 950,000 tourists

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai commended the success of the UAE’s first domestic tourism campaign: “World’s Coolest Winter” that brought in a billion of dirhams in revenue and nearly a million local tourists.

The campaign witnessed the movement of around 950,000 tourists that have explored the UAE’s hidden gems. This also brought in revenues across the country to AED 1B in a period of one month.

His Highness also announced that the next campaign, dated December 15, 2021, will be even more exciting for many residents and tourists to look forward to.

“Next winter, the campaign will be launched on 15-12-2021 in a more beautiful way — after the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic,” said His Highness.

