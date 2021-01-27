UAE warns against use of firewood, coal to heat rooms

The Ajman Civil Defence warned its residents against the dangers of using firewood and charcoal or electric heaters in closed areas or in their rooms while sleeping.

A top official with the Ajman Civil Defence said that the residents who are using charcoal and wood burners to heat their homes and sleep on it place themselves at the risk of asphxiation, as per reports from Khaleej Times.

“The smoke emanated from coal and firewood contains lethal gases like carbon monoxide that can even cause death,” the official said.

RELATED STORY: Two sleeping maids die by charcoal smoke inhalation

He asked Ajman residents to follow safety measures when using traditional heating methods.

The official said that such indoor heating methods emit carbon monoxide that caused deaths in many people sleeping in ventilated rooms.

Likewise, the official urged the residents to use firewood and coal in ventilated areas and put out the fire completely after using it.

READ ON: Netizens thank UAE authorities for safety reminder on usage of firewood, charcoal during winter

Electric heating devices should be switched off during sleep and should be kept away from children.

Modern heating methods should also be checked and maintained on a regular basis. (TDT)